Raipur : Now that ‘Hamar Tiranga’ campaign has concluded, everyone should take down and keep the national flag respectfully – Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi : With the conclusion of ‘Hamar Tiranga’ campaign, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has appealed people of Chhattisgarh to respectfully take down the national flag hoisted in their homes, shops, institutions and keep it safely folded until the next occasion for unfurling of tricolor arrives.

Mr. Baghel has said that on the 75th anniversary of independence, Chhattisgarh had observed Independence Week from 11 to 17 August. During this week, the people of the state participated enthusiastically in ‘Hamar Tiranga Abhiyan’ and showed national solidarity by hoisting the national flag in their homes, shops, institutions. He has congratulated people of the state making this campaign a huge success. As the Hamar Tiranga campaign is now over, Mr. Baghel has appealed everyone to take off the national flag with respect and wrap it up and keep it carefully, so that it can be unfurled again at the appropriate occasion. The flags which got torn due to any reason should be disposed off respectfully.