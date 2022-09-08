Raipur : More than 51 lakh people from remote villages and forest areas have availed the medical treatment at Haat-Bazar clinics

New Delhi : So far, as many as 51 lakh 15 thousand 132 people have availed medical treatment at the mobile clinics organized by Health Department in the Haat-Bazaars in forest areas and villages of Chhattisgarh. Presently, under Chief Minister Haat-Bazaar Clinics Scheme, people are being provided free health checkup, medicines and treatment in 1824 Haat-bazaars of the state. Ever since this scheme was launched by the Health Department, a total of one lakh ten thousand 988 Haat-Bazaar clinics have been organized across the state till date. Under the scheme, people are being provided free medicines and treatment in remote areas through 425 dedicated branding vehicles and medical teams in the state.

Besides providing free treatment, medical consultation and medicines to the people at Haat-Bazaar clinics, Mobile Medical Units also conduct the screening for Malaria, HIV, Diabetes, Anemia, TB, Leprosy, Hypertension and Eye disorders. Immunization of infants and pregnant women is also being done in these clinics. Moreover, eight types OPD based services are also being provided in Haat-Bazaar clinics. Free medicines are also provided to the people found sick after the test. Those patients who require high level of examination or treatment are referred directly from Haat-Bazaar clinics to the health centers so that their complete treatment can be ensured.

Under Chief Minister Haat-Bazar Clinic Scheme, 12 lakh 51 thousand 020 people were tested for hypertension, 10 lakh 54 thousand 717 people for diabetese, 4 lakh 09 thousand 439 people for malaria, 2 lakh 76 thousand 727 people for Anemia and one lakh 614 people were screened for eye disorders. In these clinics, TB test of 39 thousand 699 people, leprosy test of 15 thousand 631 people and HIV test of 30 thousand 147 people was also conducted. Meanwhile, ANC test of 75 thousand 978 pregnant women was also done. One lakh 33 thousand 829 diarrhea victims have also been treated in the clinics organized in Haat-bazaars.

So far, 2 lakh 52 thousand 66 people in Balod district, 1 lakh 15 thousand 998 people in Balodabazar-Bhatapara, 1 lakh 24 thousand 238 people in Balrampur-Ramanujganj, 1 lakh 28 thousand 82 people in Bastar, 3 lakh 5 thousand 816 in Bemetara, 1 lakh 18 thousand 356 in Bijapur, 2 lakh 82 thousand 338 in Bilaspur, 1 lakh 11 thousand 616 in Dantewada, 46 thousand 365 in Dhamtari, 1 lakh 71 thousand 509 people in Durg, 2 lakh 19 thousand 597 in Gariaband, 88 thousand 741 people in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, 2 lakh 24 thousand 573 people in Janjgir-Champa and 2 lakh 50 thousand 951 people in Jashpur have been provided free healthare services under Chief Minister Haat-Bazar Clinic Scheme.Under the scheme, 1 lakh 97 thousand 651 people in Kabeerdham, 1 lakh 84 thousand 572 people in Kanker, 1 lakh 8 thousand 525 people in Kondagaon, 1 lakh 42 thousand 801 people in Korba, 1 lakh 27 thousand 848 people in Koriya, 2 lakh 92 thousand 645 in Mahasamund 1 lakh 11 thousand 804 in Mungeli, 47 thousand 150 in Narayanpur, 4 lakh 89 thousand 733 in Raigarh, 1 lakh 38 thousand 38 in Raipur, 3 lakh 6 thousand 9 in Rajnandgaon, 57 thousand 737 in Sukma, 3 lakh 17 thousand 113 people in Surajpur, and 1 lakh 53 thousand 260 people in Surguja district have been provided the free health checkup and medicines.