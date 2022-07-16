Raipur : Marking a glorious moment for chess in Chhattisgarh, the 44th Chess Olympiad Torch reached Raipur on Saturday at its 61st halt

New Delhi : Marking a glorious moment for chess in Chhattisgarh, the 44th Chess Olympiad Torch reached Raipur today at its 61st halt after Bhubaneshwar. Celebrating the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, this torch will travel through 75 cities in India and will culminate at Chennai where it will be handed over to Grand Master Mr. Vishwanath Anand.

The torch relay was given a rousing welcome upon its arrival at Raipur city. The torch relay after passing through different points in the city reached Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium at 10.30 am. As soon as the torch relay reached there, the auditorium premises reverberated with the chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. School children present there gave a rousing welcome to the torch by waving flags of different countries. Grand Master Mr. Praveen Thipsay handed over the torch to Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel at the auditorium. In the event, Chief Minister Mr. Baghel played a chess game with Grand Master Mr. Praveen Thipsay and inspired the people. Grand Master Mr. Praveen Thipsay also played chess games with the talented chess players of the state and encouraged them.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Mr.Umesh Patel, Chhattisgarh Housing Board Chairman Mr.Kuldeep Juneja, Raipur Mayor Mr.Aijaz Debar, Chhattisgarh Olympic Association General Secretary Mr.Gurucharan Singh Vora, Chhattisgarh Chess Association President Mr.Raghvendra Singhania, Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare Department Mr. Neelam Namdev, Director Mrs. Shweta Srivastava Sinha and a large number of school children were present in the occasion.

In honour to welcome the torch relay, the famous dance forms of Chhattisgarh were presented by the artists. A glimpse of Chhattisgarh’s culture was presented in the dance form through the festivals celebrated throughout the year. Artists also performed on a beautiful song dedicated to the torch.