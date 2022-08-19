Raipur : Instructions given to ensure proper arrangements under urban body areas for forthcoming festivals

New Delhi : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has given instructions to ensure all necessary arrangements in the urban areas for the upcoming festivals keeping in view public interest and convenience.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the Urban Administration and Development Department has written letter to all the District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Chief Municipal Officers to ensure necessary arrangements in this regard. It is stated in the letter that for the upcoming festivals of Teej, Ganesh Visarjan, Durga Puja, Pitru Moksha- Amavasya and other festivals, proper arrangements should be made for cleaning the ponds/ghats, sprinkling of bleaching powder, fogging, and pure drinking water. It has been asked to comply with the guidelines of National Green Tribunal and State Government on the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, Durga Puja and other festivals. Before immersion in the ponds/ghats, the ‘pooja’ materials should be separated and kept at a suitable place.

According to the instructions of the National Green Tribunal, idols should not be immersed in the river under any circumstances to prevent water contamination. Besides, necessary action should be taken in coordination with the district administration and police administration to control noise pollution and to stop the manufacturing of idols made of plaster of Paris and other banned materials, the letter said.

It has been further stated in the letter that arrangement of mobile medical units should be made in the vicinity of the venue. The route for idol immersion should be selected avoiding traffic snarls. Necessary lighting arrangements should be ensured at the venues. Stray cattle should be caught in the entire city and sent to ‘Kanji House’ to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Keeping in view the facilities of the public, all necessary arrangements should be ensured, so that people can celebrate these festivals to the fullest. Instructions have been given to ensure strict adherence to the above guidelines.