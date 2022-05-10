Raipur : Gift of SDM office and a college for Dhaurpur

New Delhi :Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel visited Sahanpur village of Lundra assembly constituency on Tuesday under his ‘Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan’. During his interaction with the people of village Sahanpur, Chief Minister made several major announcements. Chief Minister announced that a new college will be opened in Dhaurpur to provide better higher education facilities to youngsters of the village. In order to expedite the disposal of revenue cases, Chief Minister has also announced the opening of SDM office in Dhaurpur.

During this meet and greet programme, Chief Minister Mr. Baghel announced construction of a bridge over river Machhli, opening of sub-tehsil at Raghunathpur, upgrading of Sahanpur Middle School into a high school and opening of sub-health center at Sahanpur.

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel also approved the construction of a shed and platform in the weekly market, construction of additional rooms in Government Higher Secondary School Lundra and Kudari Lamgaon, and construction of buildings for schools in Karauli, Bargidih, Raghunathpur.