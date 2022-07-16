Raipur : Farmers can insure Kharif crops till July 31

New Delhi : On the request of Chhattisgarh Government, the date of farmers’ enrolment under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for Kharif season 2022 has been extended to July 31 by the Central Government, which was earlier July 15. The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, has sent a letter to the Chhattisgarh Agriculture Production Commissioner giving information in this regard.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has appealed to the farmers of the state who are still left out to get their names enrolled under the said scheme at the earliest.

With the extension of the enrolment date under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers of Chhattisgarh will now be able to get their Kharif crops insured till July 31. The scheme covers insurance of crops including paddy (irrigated), paddy (unirrigated), maize, soybean, groundnut, ‘moong’, ‘urad’ and ‘toor’ (arhar). Non-loanee farmers who are landholders and sharecroppers can also avail benefit of the scheme. Risks covered under the scheme include yield losses due to non preventable risks, post-harvest losses and localized calamities (individual farm basis). The claim amount will be paid as per provision of scheme.

Farmers willing to insure the notified crops can contact their nearest bank or public service centers or insurance company or rural post office by 31 July 2022. For insurance of Kharif crops, farmers have to pay 2 per cent of the premium amount and for insurance of horticulture crops, 5 per cent of the premium amount as a contribution.