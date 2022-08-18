Raipur : Delegation of MacArthur Foundation and Global Methane Hub from USA met Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Today

New Delhi : Delegation of MacArthur Foundation and Global Methan Hub from United States of America met Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel today at his residence office in Raipur. During this meeting, the delegation had a detailed discussion with Chief Minister Mr. Baghel on the possibilities of reducing methane emissions, environmental protection as well as increasing the employment opportunities in Chhattisgarh. Jargan Thomson, Director Climate Program, MacArthur Foundation, Marcelo Meena, CEO, Global Methane Hub, Ms. Uma Bhattacharya, Swaniti Initiative and Secretary to the Chief Minister, Mr. Ankit Anand were present on the occasion