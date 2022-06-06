Raipur : Chief Minister observed the manufacturing process of fish feed being prepared by women SHG

New Delhi :Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel inspected the manufacturing process of fish feed being prepared by members of Puja Self-Help Group at Gandhi village Kulgaon. He interacted with the women of the group and inquired about the preparation method, available market, and income. The women of the group informed that nearly 18 quintals of feed have been manufactured and sold so far. The feed is being purchased by local farmers and businessmen. Nearly, 5-8 quintals of feed is being manufactured per day in the established plant.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inquired about the method of feed preparation from the women of the group. The women said that fish feed is prepared by mixing maize, korha, mustard cake, soybean cake, and fish oil. The Chief Minister appreciated the women of the group for their work and congratulated them on their progress.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel also flagged off a vehicle containing 10 quintals of floating fish feed manufactured by the Women Self Help Group.