Raipur : Chief Minister Mr.Bhupesh Baghel writes a letter to the Union Minister of Coal and Mines

New Delhi : Chief Minister Mr.Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to the Union Minister of Coal and Mines Mr. Pralhad Joshi, requesting him to direct the SECL officers to maintain uninterrupted supply coal to the steel manufacturers of Chhattisgarh. He said that at present 60 lakh tonnes of coal are being supplied to the steel manufacturers of Chhattisgarh by SECL per month, while their monthly requirement is about 1.5 crore tonnes. The decision of SECL to cut the coal supply to the steel-producing industries of Chhattisgarh from August will seriously hit the economy of the state.

In the letter, he stated that more than 15 crore tonnes of coal are produced annually in Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh ranks second in the country in coal production. Most of the coal produced in the state is supplied to other states. Chhattisgarh is also one of the leading states in the country in the field of steel production. Apart from many large steel-producing units, there are hundreds of small units in the state as well, lakhs of people depend on these industries for their livelihood. For the last 6 months, the country is facing a coal crisis and the coal produced in Chhattisgarh state has been supplied to other parts of the country on a priority basis, the operation of passenger trains in the state has been suspended for many months, due to which lakhs of people are facing innumerable difficulties.

The Chief Minister has said, “Due to the coal crisis only, it has been decided to stop the supply of coal by SECL to the steel producers and other units (except power plants) of the state from August. This may also harm the economy of the state. There will be a situation of a lockout in all other units except power plants.”

The Chief Minister further stated in the letter that “Steel manufacturers of the state are currently being given 60 lakh tonnes of coal per month by SECL, while their monthly requirement is about 1.50 crore tonnes. You will agree that it would be a very unfortunate decision for the leading coal-producing state of the country not to be able to supply coal to its small-scale industries.”

The Chief Minister has requested the Union Minister of Coal and Mines to direct the officers of SECL to continue the uninterrupted supply of coal as per the requirement of the steel manufacturers of the state so that a potentially harmful consequence on the economy can be avoided in the state.