Raipur : Chief Minister inaugurates newly-built sports ground at Jagdalpur

New Delhi :Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel reached Indira Priyadarshini Stadium at Jagdalpur District Headquarters. He inaugurated the newly-built sports ground. Parsing the sports ground, Mr. Baghel said that this playground would prove to be a milestone in shaping the sports talents of Bastar and gaining recognition at national and international level by providing them necessary sports facilities. Chief Minister gave a morale boost to the players by playing lawn tennis with them. Mr. Baghel enthusiastically said that I will play all the games in the ground.