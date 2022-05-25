Raipur : Chief Minister inaugurated Jheeram Valley Martyr Memorial in Jagdalpur

New Delhi : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated Jheeram Valley Martyr Memorial at Lal Bagh Ground in Jagdalpur today and paid courteous tribute to the martyrs of Jheeram Valley incident. He unfurled a nearly 100-ft high tricolor in the memory of the martyrs on the occasion.



Chief Minister said in his address to the inaugural programme- “I pay my humble tribute to the martyrs of the heart-wrenching incident of Jheeram Valley and I hereby dedicate the Jheeram Valley Martyrs Memorial”. He said that these were the public heroes of first line who were on the path of bringing about transformation in the lives of farmers, youth, children and women of the state. Today they are not with us, but their guidance and inspiration will remain with us forever.



Chief Minister said that our veteran leaders would have been really happy to see the justice being ensured to every section in Chhattisgarh today. However, their blessings will always be with us, like a guiding light. He added that Chhattisgarh Government will always stand with the families of the martyrs, under all circumstances.

This morning, Chief Minister Mr. Baghel reached Lalbagh Ground in Jagdalpur via helicopter directly from Chitrakote and walked all the way from the helipad to Jheeram Valley, where he paid homage to the martyrs and inaugurated Jheeram Valley Martyrs Memorial. This memorial has been established at Lalbagh Ground in Jagdalpur, in the memory of 32 martyrs of Jheeram Valley incident.



In the Naxal attack which took place at Jheeram Valley on May 25, 2013, 32 people including senior public representatives- Shri Nandkumar Patel, Shri Vidyacharan Shukla, Shri Mahendra Karma, Shri Uday Mudaliar, Shri Yogendra Sharma were martyred. Many party workers, jawans and common people had lost their lives in this incident. Jheeram Ghati Tribute Day is being observed on 25th May to commemorate the sacrifices of the martyrs.