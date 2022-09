New Delhi : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel on Friday inaugurated and performed ‘Bhoomipujan’ of 54 works worth Rs 106 crore 27 lakh 95 thousand at the newly inaugurated Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district. This includes Bhoomipujan of 42 works worth Rs 52 crore 16 lakh 8 thousand and inauguration of 12 works worth Rs 54 crore 11 lakh 87 thousand. On this occasion, he also distributed materials worth Rs 12 lakh 10 thousand to 103 beneficiaries.