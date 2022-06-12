Raipur : Chief Minister chaired a review meeting of Jashpur District Officials

New Delhi :Under his state-wide Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel is not only meeting the people in rural areas of various assembly constituencies personally, but also inspecting the implementation of various government schemes. Under this campaign, Mr. Baghel is taking review meetings of District-level officials and directing them to ensure time-bound implementation of various beneficiary-oriented welfare schemes.

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel gave aforementioned instructions to the officials while addressing the review meeting held at the circuit house of Patthalgaon today. He added that Jashpur district is blessed with scenic natural beauty. However, this district has its fair share of challenges as well. Hence, collective efforts are needed to overcome these challenges and to ensure optimal utilization of the resources for development of the district, he said. In the meeting, Mr. Baghel directed the officials to ensure proper implementation of government schemes for eradication of malnutrition in children and anemia in women.

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel said that improving the income of the people should be our main objective. Besides agriculture and minor forest produce collection, efforts should be made to promote fish farming and animal husbandry as the additional sources of income in the district. Recurring grazing, Revenue Gauthan, and livelihood activities in Rural Industrial Park should be promoted furthermore. Chief Minister Mr. Baghel said that like Bastar, faith-oriented works should be promoted for the tribals of Jashpur as well. Soon, Sarna will be developed as a beautiful and organized faith center of tribal people.

Chief Minister directed the officials to launch a drive to issue caste certificate to children. If the caste certificate of father is available, then the children should be provided caste certificate immediately. List of caste names, which have been notified to avoid spelling-related ambiguities, should be put on display at the offices concerned. Public service guarantee should be followed and people’s work should be done within the given time-limit. Chief Minister further said that the way government is taking care of everyone including tribals, farmers, labourers and government employees, government officials should also dedicatedly serve the public and solve their problems.