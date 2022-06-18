Raipur : Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel takes yet Another important decision to promote rich culture of Chhattisgarh

New Delhi :In yet another initiative to promote the rich and glorious culture of Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday gave instructions to give prominent place to the portrait of ‘Chhattisgarh Mahtari’ (mother) in all government programmes.

Chief Minister took to Twitter to share information in this regard. “The splendor, prosperity of Chhattisgarh is from our farmers and the blessing of Chhattisgarh Mahtari is bringing prosperity in their lives. We have decided to give a prominent place to the portrait of Chhattisgarh Mahtari in all government programmes so that we can remember our glorious history and culture”, the tweet said.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that on the initiative of the Chief Minister, the state song ‘Arpa Pairi Ke Dhar’ is being sung at the beginning of all government programmes.