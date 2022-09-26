Raipur : Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel appeals to people belonging to OBC and EWS categories to participate in the Quantifiable Data Commission survey

New Delhi : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel has appealed to people belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to participate in the survey being conducted in the state by the Quantifiable Data Commission for the census of these sections.

This survey is being conducted by the commission through the web portal cgqdc.in. The portal has been opened for the last time till October 17 as part of the mop-up round for registration. Registration for this can be done by visiting the zonal office of Gram Panchayat, Municipal Corporation, Nagar Palika, or Nagar Panchayat.

Chief Minister Shri Baghel has appealed to the people of the OBC and EWS category to register themselves and their families with the necessary information on the portal of the Quantitable Data Commission. A review of the data received so far has revealed that many people from both categories have not participated in the survey. The portal has been opened till October 17 to give such people a chance to participate in the survey.