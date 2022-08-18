Raipur : After the grand success of Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools, the State Government ushers in an educational revolution with the announcement to open English medium colleges statewide

New Delhi :Swami Atmanand Schools opened by the Chhattisgarh Government helped the state’s children to obtain a world-class education. However, parents in the state are still doubtful about securing admission for their children to decent-quality colleges with affordable fee structures. As a result, most students are forced to leave their homes in the quest for better higher education outside the state. The parents are also compelled to pay a huge amount as tuition fees to these colleges located in big cities. To remedy this problem, the Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has come up with an announcement to open English Medium Colleges in Chhattisgarh. These colleges will be called Swami Atmanand English Medium Adarsh Colleges and will provide superior-quality English medium college education to the youth of the state.

The Chief Minister has said that these colleges will be established in a phased-out manner. It has been proposed that in the first phase, about 10 English medium colleges will be opened in the major cities of the state for the forthcoming academic session in June 2023. Moreover, a working plan to open English medium colleges in all the district headquarters within the upcoming 3 years is expected to be developed in the next ten days. With this, the Bhupesh Baghel – led Government has claimed to produce the nation’s best educational model in the future.