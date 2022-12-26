Raipur: A glimpse of the right to equality written in the constitution is found in the messages of Guru Ghasidas Baba, says Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel today participated in the birth anniversary program of Saint Guru Ghasidas Baba, the founder of Satnam religion, at village Surpa Belhari in Patan development block of Durg district.The Chief Minister said that the message of unity, brotherhood and harmony of Baba Guru Ghasidas has a special contribution in uniting the people of the society.

On this occasion, remembering Guru Ghasidas Baba, he advised to keep the direction of life positive and gave the example of the country’s constitution in which equality has been emphasized. He said that the right to equality written in the Constitution is also reflected in the messages of Guru Ghasidas Baba and mentioned Panthi, in which all the sermons are written in Chhattisgarhi. He said that this shows that Baba Guru Ghasidas has worked on a large scale in Chhattisgarh and has also increased the pride of Chhattisgarh.

While addressing the people present, CM told that by March 31, the fourth installment of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana will be given to the farmers. He said that the government is working towards making the temple of learning better and better. Painting work will be done with cow dung paint in the renovated schools.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the Chhattisgarh government is working for a positive change in the lives of the people of the region. Better steps are being taken to ensure that the farmers, youth and citizens of our state prosper so that inclusive development can gain momentum.