Rains aftermath: DC Jammu tours rural areas; assess damage to paddy crop; Listens to grievances of farmers

JAMMU: Deputy Commissioner Jammu Anshul Garg today visited several villages of Arnia, Bishnah, RS Pura and Suchetgarh to assess damage to standing crops especially Paddy and vegetables due to the recent incessant rains and hailstorm.

Officers of Revenue department, Agriculture department and members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions accompanied the Deputy Commissioner.

Garg assured the farmers that compensation assessments are completed and every farmer who has been affected will be compensated according to prevailing norms and rules. He directed the revenue department and agriculture department to sit with the PRI members for identification of the beneficiaries and ensure that no farmer is left behind and everyone is compensated.

The maximum crop damage has been reported on land measuring 39101 hectares and approximately 98,750 beneficiaries have already been identified for compensation.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the villages of Mangaal, Majoa, Chak Chimna in Bishnah Tehsil, Allah in Arnia, Moil in Suchetgarh and Kalayan in RS Pura Tehsil.