Railways Take Swift Action to Minimize Cyclone Impact with Focus on Relief Operations and Passenger Safety

In view of the severe cyclone ‘Dana’ likely to hit the coasts of Odisha & West Bengal, a high level meeting was conducted in the Ministry of Railways in which preparedness by the concerned Zonal Railways i.e East Coast Railway and South Eastern Railway was reviewed. The High level meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Railways Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chairman & CEO, Railway Board, all Board Members, General Managers of East Coast Railway and South Eastern Railway, Divisional Railway Managers of Kharagpur, Chakradharpur, Adra and Khurda Road had participated. The Minister for Railways instructed to ensure maximum preparedness with minimal disruption. He also advised that care must be taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to passengers.

In the meeting, the General Managers of East Coast Railway & South Eastern Railway provided the details regarding preparedness by Railways, which are as under:

9 Round-the-clock Dedicated War rooms shall be established at State Headquarters i.e Bhubaneswar & Garden Reach (Kolkata), Divisional offices of Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam, Sambalpur, Chakradharpur, Adra, Ranchi, Kharagpur and Balasore. These War Room shall be manned by the officers of Engineering, S&T, Operating, Commercial & RPF so as to take any prompt decision on account of cyclone and will ensure early restoration of services and infrastructure. War Room/Emergency Control Rooms are operational with 20 satellite phones for uninterrupted communication with power back up. Railway is also maintaining constant communication with the India Meteorological Department to receive real-time updates and mobilize resources as necessary

shall be established at State Headquarters i.e Bhubaneswar & Garden Reach (Kolkata), Divisional offices of Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam, Sambalpur, Chakradharpur, Adra, Ranchi, Kharagpur and Balasore. These War Room shall be manned by the officers of Engineering, S&T, Operating, Commercial & RPF so as to take any prompt decision on account of cyclone and will ensure early restoration of services and infrastructure. War Room/Emergency Control Rooms are operational with 20 satellite phones for uninterrupted communication with power back up. Railway is also maintaining constant communication with the India Meteorological Department to receive real-time updates and mobilize resources as necessary Specialized teams are positioned for the swift restoration of tracks, signalling systems, and electrification at various locations such as Soro, Jaleswar and other important stations as and when necessary. Diesel locomotives are also on standby to ensure train operations if power outages occur.

at various locations such as Soro, Jaleswar and other important stations as and when necessary. Diesel locomotives are also on standby to ensure train operations if power outages occur. More than 600 staff are deployed at all strategic locations such as Bhojudih , Bokaro Steel City, Soro, Nimpura, Adra, Rajgoda, Bachhrawan, Kendua, Kalaghar, Tapang, Chatarpur, Palasa, Hindol Road, Radhakishorepur, Kenduapada, Raghunathpur, Haridaspur with adequate stocks of restoration materials like 57 BOXN boulders, 86 BOBYN Ballast and 123 BOXN sand/ Moorum/ quarry dust etc. Relief vans, 49 Heavy machineries, 7 trolleys and other equipments are also kept on standby to respond to any emergencies. Scratch rake is planned and assembled for carrying relief material or any other requirement with 6-7 coach & placed at Kharagpur. Tower Wagons are arranged and placed at Balasore, Datan, Kharagpur, Rupsa & Haldia.

are deployed at all strategic locations such as Bhojudih , Bokaro Steel City, Soro, Nimpura, Adra, Rajgoda, Bachhrawan, Kendua, Kalaghar, Tapang, Chatarpur, Palasa, Hindol Road, Radhakishorepur, Kenduapada, Raghunathpur, Haridaspur with adequate stocks of restoration materials like 57 BOXN boulders, 86 BOBYN Ballast and 123 BOXN sand/ Moorum/ quarry dust etc. Relief vans, 49 Heavy machineries, 7 trolleys and other equipments are also kept on standby to respond to any emergencies. Scratch rake is planned and assembled for carrying relief material or any other requirement with 6-7 coach & placed at Kharagpur. Tower Wagons are arranged and placed at Balasore, Datan, Kharagpur, Rupsa & Haldia. Stations along the Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam corridor are being closely monitored due to the Red Alert issued for coastal areas. Adjoining divisions viz. Chakradharpur & Adra are also kept on high alert along with Kharagpur division. A close watch is being maintained over railway bridges, tracks, yards, and signalling systems to prevent damage from heavy rain and flooding. Catch water drains and side drains are being cleared of obstructions like silt and vegetation. Standby Vehicles with drivers are planned at Soro, Balasore, Jaleswar, Kharagpur & Digha in order to tackle passenger evacuations and other contingencies.