Railways Revenue Earnings up by 92% in Passenger Segment

New Delhi : The total approximate earnings of Indian Railways on originating basis during 1st April to 08th October 2022 is Rs. 33476 Crore, registering an increase of 92 per cent in comparison to Rs. 17394 Crore achieved during the same period last year.

In reserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 08th October 2022 is 42.89 Crore as compared to 34.56 Crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 24%. The revenue generated from reserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 08th October 2022 is Rs 26961 Crores as compared to Rs 16307 Crores during the same period last year, showing an increase of 65%.

In Unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 08th October 2022 is 268.56 Crore as compared to 90.57 Crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 197%. The revenue generated from Unreserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 08th October 2022 is Rs 6515 Crores as compared to Rs1086 Crores during the same period last year, showing an increase of 500 %.