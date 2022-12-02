Railways Revenue Earnings up by 76% in Passenger Segment

New Delhi : The total approximate earnings of Indian Railways on originating basis during April to November 2022 is Rs. 43324 Crore, registering an increase of 76 per cent in comparison to Rs. 24631 Crore achieved during the same period last year.

In reserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 30th November 2022 is 5365 Lakhs as compared to 4860 Lakhs during the same period last year, showing an increase of 10%. The revenue generated from reserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 30th November 2022 is 34303 Crores as compared to 22904 Crores during the same period last year, showing an increase of 50%.

In Unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 30th November 2022 is 35273 Lakhs as compared to 13813 Lakhs during the same period last year, showing an increase of 155%. The revenue generated from Unreserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 30th November 2022 is Rs 9021 Crores as compared to Rs 1728 Crores during the same period last year, showing an increase of 422%.