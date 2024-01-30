Railways Hires 5.02 Lakh Candidates (2014-2024); 1.30 Lakh through Computer-Based Tests Post-COVID

Occurrence and filling up of vacancies are continuous processes in Indian Railways considering its size, spatial distribution and criticality of operation. Adequate and suitable manpower is provided to cater to the regular operations, changes in technology, mechanizations and innovative practices. The vacancies are filled up primarily by placement of indents by Railways with Recruitment agencies as per operational and technological requirements.

After easing of restrictions imposed on account of COVID-19, two major examinations involving more than 2.37 crore candidates have been conducted successfully.

Computer Based Test (CBT) exam for more than 1.26 crore candidates was conducted in 7 phases from 28.12.2020 to 31.07.2021 in 133 shifts in 68 days across 211 cities and 726 centers. Similarly, CBT was conducted for more than 1.1 crore candidates in 5 phases from 17.08.2022 to 11.10.2022 in 99 shifts in 33 days across 191 cities and 551 centers.

Based on these exams, 1,30,581 candidates have been recruited in railways.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examinations are quite technical in nature entailing large scale mobilization of men and resources and training of manpower. Railway overcame all these challenges and successfully conducted the recruitment in a transparent manner following all laid down guidelines. No instance of paper leakage or similar malpractice has occurred during the entire process.

Recruitment done in Indian Railways during 2004-2014 vis-à-vis during 2014 – 2024 is given as under:

Period Recruitments 2004-14 4.11 lakh 2014-24 5.02 lakh

Further, as system improvement, the Ministry of Railways has introduced a system of publishing an annual calendar this year for recruitment to various categories of Group ‘C’ posts. Accordingly, four Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs) for 32,603 vacancies have been notified during January to March 2024 for filling up of posts of Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians, Sub-Inspectors & Constables in Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The introduction of annual calendar will benefit the aspirants in the following manner:

More opportunities for candidates;

Opportunities to those becoming eligible every year;

Certainty of exams;

Faster Recruitment process, Training and Appointments

Improving working conditions and safety measures for Loco Running Staff

Railway servants (Hours of Work & Period of Rest) Rules 2005 formulated under the Railways Act, 1989, lays down provisions relating to classification of the railway servants and also for their duty hours and periods of rest which are followed in preparation of duty rosters. Duty hours, numbers of night duties, facility for out-station rest, number and hours of rest at headquarter are well defined and monitored closely.

Several steps have been taken for improvement of working condition of loco running crew and initiatives taken for improvement in safety of train operation which are as follows:

Improvement in locomotives for the comfort and for easing out duties of loco running staff: Considering the tough duties of loco running staff, number of steps have been initiated and executed which are as under: Production of three phase locos, having ergonomic crew friendly design features like better seat and drivers desk for better comfort of loco and assistant loco pilot, has been increased in past 10 years i.e. since 2014, 7,286 three phase locos have been manufactured as against 719 prior to 2014. All new locos manufactured are provided with air-conditioned cabs since 2017-18. So far more than 7,000 locos have been provided with air conditioners. All new locos being manufactured are provided with Vigilance Control Devices (VCD) as a technological aid to monitor and warn Loco Pilots in case of loss of alertness while driving. Since 2014, VCD has been provided in more than 12,000 (10,521 Electric + 1,873 Diesel) locos. A portable GPS based Fog Safe Device (FSD) is being provided to Loco Pilots as a technical aid for displaying and announcing the name and distance of approaching signals and important landmarks. Since 2014, 21,742 nos. FSDs have been provided in IR. Retro-reflective strip in sigma shape have been provided two masts prior to stop signals on all the Zonal Railways for easy identification of stop signal during foggy weather as an aid and for reducing stress on loco pilots. Improvement in quality of rest of running staff at Running Rooms:

A number of steps have been taken in the last 10 years to improve the quality of rest of the running staff which are as under :