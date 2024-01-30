National

Railways Hires 5.02 Lakh Candidates (2014-2024); 1.30 Lakh through Computer-Based Tests Post-COVID



Occurrence and filling up of vacancies are continuous processes in Indian Railways considering its size, spatial distribution and criticality of operation. Adequate and suitable manpower is provided to cater to the regular operations, changes in technology, mechanizations and innovative practices. The vacancies are filled up primarily by placement of indents by Railways with Recruitment agencies as per operational and technological requirements.

After easing of restrictions imposed on account of COVID-19, two major examinations involving more than 2.37 crore candidates have been conducted successfully.

  1. Computer Based Test (CBT) exam for more than 1.26 crore candidates was conducted in 7 phases from 28.12.2020 to 31.07.2021 in 133 shifts in 68 days across 211 cities and 726 centers.
  2. Similarly, CBT was conducted for more than 1.1 crore candidates in 5 phases from 17.08.2022 to 11.10.2022 in 99 shifts in 33 days across 191 cities and 551 centers.

Based on these exams, 1,30,581 candidates have been recruited in railways.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examinations are quite technical in nature entailing large scale mobilization of men and resources and training of manpower. Railway overcame all these challenges and successfully conducted the recruitment in a transparent manner following all laid down guidelines. No instance of paper leakage or similar malpractice has occurred during the entire process.

Recruitment done in Indian Railways during 2004-2014 vis-à-vis during 2014 – 2024 is given as under:

Period Recruitments
2004-14 4.11  lakh
2014-24 5.02  lakh

Further, as system improvement, the Ministry of Railways has introduced a system of publishing an annual calendar this year for recruitment to various categories of Group ‘C’ posts. Accordingly, four Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs) for 32,603 vacancies have been notified during January to March 2024 for filling up of posts of Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians, Sub-Inspectors & Constables in Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The introduction of annual calendar will benefit the aspirants in the following manner:

  •  More opportunities for candidates;
  • Opportunities to those becoming eligible every year;
  • Certainty of exams;
  • Faster Recruitment process, Training and Appointments

Improving working conditions and safety measures for Loco Running Staff

Railway servants (Hours of Work & Period of Rest) Rules 2005 formulated under the Railways Act, 1989, lays down provisions relating to classification of the railway servants and also for their duty hours and periods of rest which are followed in preparation of duty rosters. Duty hours, numbers of night duties, facility for out-station rest, number and hours of rest at headquarter are well defined and monitored closely.

Several steps have been taken for improvement of working condition of loco running crew and initiatives taken for improvement in safety of train operation which are as follows:

 

  1. Improvement  in  locomotives  for  the  comfort  and  for  easing  out  duties  of  loco  running  staff:
    1. Considering the tough duties of loco running staff, number of steps have been initiated and executed which are as under:
      1. Production  of  three  phase  locos,  having  ergonomic crew  friendly  design features like better seat and drivers desk for better comfort of loco and assistant loco pilot, has  been  increased in  past  10  years  i.e. since  2014,  7,286  three  phase  locos  have  been  manufactured  as  against  719 prior to 2014.
      2. All new locos manufactured are provided with air-conditioned cabs since 2017-18. So far more than 7,000 locos have been provided with air conditioners.
      3. All new locos being manufactured are provided with Vigilance Control Devices (VCD) as a technological aid to  monitor  and  warn   Loco  Pilots in case  of  loss  of  alertness  while  driving. Since 2014, VCD has been provided in more than 12,000 (10,521 Electric + 1,873 Diesel) locos.
      4. A portable GPS based Fog Safe Device (FSD)  is  being  provided  to Loco Pilots as a technical aid  for  displaying and announcing the name and distance of approaching  signals  and  important  landmarks.  Since 2014, 21,742 nos. FSDs have been provided in IR.
      5. Retro-reflective  strip  in  sigma  shape  have  been  provided  two  masts  prior to stop  signals  on  all  the  Zonal  Railways  for  easy  identification of stop  signal  during  foggy  weather  as  an  aid  and  for  reducing  stress  on  loco  pilots.
  2. Improvement  in  quality  of  rest  of  running  staff  at  Running  Rooms:

A  number  of  steps  have  been  taken in the last 10 years to  improve the quality  of  rest  of  the running  staff  which are as  under :

    1. All 558 running rooms have been air-conditioned.
    2. Running staff are also provided  with  Yoga  and meditation room, reading  room   with  newspaper and magazines for relaxing  in  accordance  with  their  requirements.
    3. Provision for good quality subsidized meal in running rooms.
    4. Availability of RO water filters in running rooms.Separate room for female crew.
    5. Loco pilots have to keep a continuous watch on track and signals involving long hours of standing in cab. Based on CAMTECH report, facilities like foot massager etc. are made available in running rooms for giving loco pilots proper rest.
  2. Other  technological  aids  for  improving  safety  in  train  operation:
    1. Simulator based training for improving the driving skills and the reaction time   of Loco Pilots is being emphasized and simulator training facility is increased significantly.
    2. Mobile Application named ‘Chalak Dal’ has been developed for the facilitation of crew.  The App has been modified in 2023, to enable crew  to  access  all  his  details  related  to  running  duties, sign on / sign  off,  loco  trouble  shooting  directory  and  other  documents required  during  train  operation  which  otherwise  were  required  to  be  carried  in  hard  copy.
  3. Other  measures  for  improving  safety  in  train  operation   :
    1. Various safety  drives  & special  counseling  programs are regularly organized for checking the alertness  and  safety awareness  among  the  running  staff. Special  safety  seminars  &  meetings  are also organized for interaction with family members of running staff for educating  on  role  of  quality  rest  in  life  of  running  staff.
    2. Special drives are launched regularly to counsel running staff to boost their morale and confidence.
