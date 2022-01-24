Railways has road map in place for supplying rakes to long distance Thermal Power Plants, clarifies Railway Ministry

New Delhi: Some media reports have raised concerns that power generation stations located far from mines are suffering due to discrimination in allotment of rakes. These reports have claimed that the power plant operated by RattanIndia Power Ltd in Maharashtra has also been shut down due to coal shortage resulting from insufficient rake allotment by south east central zone of the railways (SECR). Dismissing these misleading media reports, Ministry of Railways has issued a clarification which states that:

1. In South East central railways, there are large no. of Thermal power plants which are having less coal stock as per new coal stocking norms. Many of these shorter distance plants have both mechanized unloading flexibility namely ‘Tippler unloading system’ which uses Open wagon with side door (BOXN type) and ‘Hopper unloading System’ which uses hopper wagon with bottom opening (BOBRN type).

2. The unloading time of hopper rake is much less i:e 3 hours per rake therefore has better turn around. As a result rake supply to these shorter distance plants dealing with faster circuit Hopper rake naturally improves.

3. The Amravati Power plant does not have hopper unloading system. This being the main reason for less supply of rakes.

4. Many of the long distance thermal power plants (TPS) have regulated coal supply during April-June 21-22 to save on the inventory cost. Large no of railway rakes got stabled on account of regulation of coal supply by these long distance TPS. With power demand picking up its existing stock got liquidated.

5. Railways in consultation with MOC & MoP are already having a road map in place for supplying rakes to long distance TPS which is being implemented to build adequate coal stock at these TPS.