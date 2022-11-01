Railways earns Rs 92345 Crores from Freight loading till October 2022 in current financial year

New Delhi : On mission mode, Indian Railways’ Freight loading for first seven months of this financial year 2022-23 has crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period.

On cumulative basis from April – Oct. 22, freight loading of 855.63 MT has been achieved against last year’s loading of 786.2 MT, an improvement of about 9% over last year loading. Railways have earned Rs 92345 crore against Rs 78921 crore last year which is an improvement of 17%.

During the month of October 22, Originating freight loading of 118.94 MT has been achieved against loading of 117.34 MT in Oct 21, which is an improvement of 1.4% over last year. Freight revenue of Rs. 13353 crore has been achieved against Rs 12313 crore freight earnings in October 21, thereby an improvement of 8% over last year.

Following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, IR has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices which has resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams. The customer centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this landmark achievement.