Railways earns Rs 120478 Crores from Freight loading this FY till December 2022

New Delhi : On mission mode, Indian Railways’ Freight loading for first nine months of this financial year 2022-23 crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period.

On cumulative basis from April – December 22, freight loading of 1109.38 MT achieved against last year loading of 1029.96 MT, an improvement of 8% over last year loading. Railways have earned Rs 120478 crore against Rs 104040 crore over last year which is an improvement of 16% as compared to the same period of last year.

During the month of December 22, Originating freight loading of 130.66 MT has been achieved against loading of 126.8 MT in Dec. 21, which is an improvement of 3 % over last year. Freight revenue of Rs. 14573 crore have been achieved against Rs 12914 crore freight earnings in December 21, thereby an improvement of 13% over last year.

Following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, IR has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices which has resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non conventional commodity streams. The customer centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this landmark achievement.