Railway starts to run 4 Rajdhani Express trains with New Upgraded Tejas Rakes

New Delhi : Indian Railways has introduced a new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort with the conversion of Rajdhani Express coaches with new upgraded Tejas Trains. The introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for long distance journey is another paradigm shift by Indian Railways for enhancing the travel experience for the passengers.

Currently, Indian Railways is operating four Rajdhani Trains with Tejas Sleeper Coaches.

Train No. Route Zonal Railway 20501/02 Agartala-AnandViharRajdhani Express NFR 12951/52 Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express WR 12953/54 Mumbai – Nizamuddin August KrantiRajdhani WR 12309/10 Rajendra Nagar- New Delhi (Patna Rajdhani) Express ECR

Ultra Modern Tejas trains have been introduced on LHB platform with sleeper coaches over Indian Railways. These Ultra modern trains have following major distinguished features:

Automatic Entrance Doors

PA/PIS (Passenger Announcement/Passenger Information System)

Fire and Smoke Detection and Suppression system

CCTV Cameras

Improved lavatory- vacuum assisted flushing with bio-toilets, Superior toilet fittings, touch free soap dispenser, sealed vestibules

LED Lights

Aesthetically pleasing colour scheme etc.

It may be noted that the First Rajdhani upgraded with Tejas rake was introduced in July 2021 by Western Railway on Delhi-Mumbai route.