Railway provides 21 Isolation Coaches at Guwahati and 20 Isolation Coaches at Badarpur near Silchar in Assam (N.F. Railway)

New Delhi: In the relentless fight against Covid, the Ministry of Railways are taking rapid action to swiftly move Isolation Coaches to places of demand (made by respective states) mobilising workforce and material for this task. The Railways has made available a fleet of more than 4400 Isolation Coaches with around 70,000 beds to serve as Isolation Units.

In the latest update, with latest demands from the State of Assam, Railway has swiftly moved 21 isolation coaches to Guwahati and 20 Isolation Coaches to Badarpur near Silchar in Assam (N. F. Railway). Earlier in the week, Isolation Coaches were deployed at Sabarmati, Chandlodiya and Dimapur respectively.

Accordingly, as per States’ demand, at present 298 coaches have been handed over to various states for Covid care with a bed-capacity of more than 4700 beds. The latest demand came from the State Govt of Gujarat, wherein the Railways have deployed 10 coaches for Sabarmati and 6 coaches for Chandoliya. Alongside, in terms of the demand by the State Govt of Nagaland Isolation Coaches, the Railway worked has positioned 10 Isolation coaches at Dimapur.5 Isolation Coaches having 70 bed capacity with one coach for medical personnel were deployed for Jabalpur and are now functional. 21 Coaches are now made functional for the medical exigencies at Palghar by the Railways in terms of Terms of Agreement with District Authorities. 2 sets of Oxygen Cylinders are also provided in these coaches to meet any exigency by the State Health Authorities in many places.

The updated position of the utility of these coaches positioned in the States of Delhi, UP Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are as follows –

At Nandrubar (Maharashtra), 10 new admissions were registered in last two days while 10 patients earlier admitted at this isolation facility discharged. 26 Covid patients are currently in isolation at this facility. Cumulatively upto now, 114 admissions were registered with 88 subsequent discharge of patients by State Health Authorities. The Railway has also positioned 11 covid care coaches (with one coach serving exclusively for medical personnel and supplies) at Ajni Inland Container Depot and handed over to Nagpur Municipal Corporation. 9 patients were admitted and 6 discharged here.

With regard to the demand by the State Govt of Madhya Pradesh for 2 coaches, the Ratlam Division of Western Railway has deployed 22 Coaches with a capacity of 320 beds at Tihi station near Indore. 19 patients are admitted here so far while 1 patient was discharged. At Bhopal, where 20 coaches are deployed. At this facility, there were 28 admissions with 10 patients discharged as per latest data. As on date 18 patients are utilising this facility. 302 beds are available at this facility.

In Delhi, the Railway has catered to the full demand of State Governments’ demand for 75 Covid Care Coaches with a capacity of 1200 beds. 50 coaches are positioned at Shakurbasti and 25 Coaches at Anand Vihar stations. 5 admissions were registered with all discharged. A total of 1200 beds are available here.

The utilisation of these facilities in the above-mentioned states, as per latest records, cumulatively registers 177 admissions with 117 subsequent discharges. Presently 60 Covid patients are utilising the isolation coaches. Around 4700 beds are still available at these facilities including the recent deployment at Guwahati and Badarpur near Silchar in Assam on North-Frontier Railway.

In UP, though coaches have not yet been requisitioned by State Govt, 10 coaches each are placed at Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli & Nazibabad totalling to a capacity of 800 beds (50 coaches).