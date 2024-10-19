Railway Protection Force to Participate in Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon to Raise Awareness Against Child Trafficking

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) proudly announces participation in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on 20th October 2024.Director General, RPF, Shri Manoj Yadava will led a team of 26 dedicated RPF members who will run the half marathon to highlight and raise awareness about child trafficking prevention efforts across the railway network.

Primary objective of RPF participation is to educate the public on the measures taken to combat child trafficking and appeal to citizens to join the fight against this menace. Under the slogan “Our Mission: Prevent Child Trafficking on Trains,” the RPF aims to emphasize the urgency and necessity for collective action to safeguard children from exploitation and abuse.

The event will feature all team members running the entire half marathon, symbolizing the strength, unity, and commitment of the RPF towards this noble cause. To enhance public engagement, the RPF band will perform live beside the route of the run near Rail Bhavan, creating an interactive and supportive atmosphere for participants and spectators alike.

The RPF calls upon the public to support this important initiative and take an active stand against child trafficking. Together, we can ensure a safer environment for children and work towards eradicating trafficking from the nation’s railway network.