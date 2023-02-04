Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav today ruled out possibility of privatisation of Railways. He said despite non-cooperation of some state-governments, the centre has allocated funds and is going ahead with execution of several projects.

The Minister addressed the media conference in Hyderabad this evening, as part of nationwide programme in which he explained highlights of the Union Budget at over 50 places.

He further said the government is allocating funds for modernisation and upgradation of several railway stations. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi managed the economy of the country so well when the world is facing many problems. He said capital investment has been gradually increased for the past few years and the country has become the fifth largest economy in the world.

The Minister also said Telangana has been allotted over 4400 crore rupees for railway projects in the budget which is five time more than that of the combined allocations of two Telugu states.

He further said Centres of Excellence will be developed in Hyderabad. He also said Vande Metro programme will soon be taken up on pilot basis. On Kazipet Coach factory, the minister said an upgraded Wagon Manufacturing Facility is coming up with more funds.