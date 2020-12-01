Railway Freight records highest loading in 2020 and marks 9% increase in November compared to same period last year

New Delhi: Freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of earnings and loading in the month of November 2020 for Indian Railways.

On mission mode, Indian Railways’ Freight loading for the month of November 2020 crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period.

In the month of November 2020, Indian Railways loading was 109.68 million tonnes which is 9% higher compare to last year’s loading for the same period (100.96 million tonnes). In this period Indian Railways earned Rs. 10657.66 Crores from freight loading which is also Rs. 449.79 Cr.(4%) higher compare to last year’s earnings for the same period (Rs. 10207.87 crores).

In the month of November 2020, Indian Railways loading was 109.68 million tonnes which includes 48.48 million tonnes of coal, 13.77 million tonnes of iron ore, 5.1 million tonnes of foodgrains, 5.41 million tonnes of fertilizers and 6.62 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker).

During this period, average wagon loading per day in November 2020 is 58,726 which is 4.6% higher than October, 2020 (56,128 wagons).

Despite festival holidays and Cyclone Nivar affecting freight loading, Indian Railways continue to register impressive figures in freight loading in last three months (in October 15%, in September 15%) suggesting steady economic recovery.

It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive.

It may be noted that improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero based time table.

COVID 19 has been used by Indian Railways an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances.

