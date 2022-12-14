Railway Electrification of 1,973 Route km (2,647 TKM) achieved during 2022-23 so far

To reduce the Nation’s dependence on imported petroleum-based energy and to enhance the country’s energy security, with a vision of providing eco-friendly, faster and energy-efficient mode of transportation, Indian Railways is marching ahead towards 100% electrification of Broad Gauge tracks.

In this process, Electrification of 1,973 Route km (2,647 TKM) has been achieved during 2022-23, which is 41% higher as compared to corresponding period of 2021-22.

In addition, 1,161 & 296 km of electrification of double lines & sidings respectively have also been completed till date. Thus, total 4100 TKM have been electrified during 2022-23.

Major achievements during 2022-23 so far are as under: