Railway budget allocation to Odisha; Rs 891 cr for Khordha-Bolangir railway line

Bhubaneswar: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed allocation of Rs 5,063.01 crore to the East Coast Railway while presenting the Union Budget for 2022-2023 fiscal on February 1 in the Parliament.

– Rs 891 cr for Khordha-Bolangir railway line

– Rs 475 cr for Angul-Sukinda railway line

– Rs 85 cr Haridarpur-Paradi railway line

– Rs 250 cr for Talcher-Bimalagarh railway line

– Rs 13.8 crore for Jeypore-Malkangiri railway line

– Rs 81 crore for Jeypore-Nabarangpur railway line

– Rs 10 cr for Naupada-Gunpur-Therubali railway line

– Rs 164 cr for Khordha-Baranga third line

– Rs 79.5 cr for Sambalpur-Titlagarh line

– Rs 300 cr for Bansapani-Daitari-Tamaka-Jakhapura railway line

– Rs 172.5 cr for Sambalpur-Talcher railway line