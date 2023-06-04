Bhubaneswar: Railway Board recommends the probe related to Odisha Train Accident to CBI, announces Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Rescue was completed and restoration work is underway. Work related to track is done and overhead wiring work is going on. Patients are being treated at hospitals says Railways minister Vaishnaw.

As per the information received from the Odisha Health Department, as many as 275 passengers were killed, and a total of 1,175 passengers have been admitted to different hospitals in Odisha, of which 793 have been discharged.

An internal inspection report of South Eastern Railway yesterday said the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express had received a signal indicating moving on to the mainline towards Chennai, but it wrongly veered to a loop line. Moving to the loop line could be due to the human interface. However, the initial probe by railway authorities said it could be either an error or negligence.

Notably, the Friday evening accident involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train near Bahanaga station in Odisha is one of the biggest mishaps in India in the past two decades.