Railway Board Launches 7,663 Special Trains for Festival Rush, 73% Increase from Last Year

The Railway Board has introduced 7,663 special trains from October 1 to November 30, a 73% increase from last year, to accommodate the festival rush. Indian Railways transported 957.24 lakh non-suburban passengers during Diwali and Chhath, marking a 34 lakh increase compared to last year. On November 4, over 1.2 crore passengers traveled, the highest single-day figure this year. Despite overcrowding, Indian Railways has ensured safety with extra trains, luggage checks, and fire risk monitoring. Passengers are urged to report any suspicious activity via helpline 139 or the RailMadad portal.