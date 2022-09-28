Rail-cum-Road Bridge across Brahmaputra river near the existing Saraighat bridge at Guwahati approved at cost of Rs. 996.75 Crore

New Delhi : In a series of tweets Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari said furthering Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Gati Shakti, the project for Rail-cum-Road Bridge across Brahmaputra river near the existing Saraighat bridge at Guwahati has been approved at the cost of Rs. 996.75 Crore which will be shared by NHAI & Ministry of Railways. He said the cost of approaches/viaducts Rs. 322 Crore will be entirely built by NHAI.

Shri Gadkari said the bridge would connect north bank of Assam to south bank ie. Guwahati across Brahmaputra river. Once the bridge is completed, it would provide seamless & strategic connectivity across river with heavy traffic at present of more than 75000 PCUs (Passenger Car Units), he added.