Raids on Spa Centres, Salons in Bhubaneswar Target Sex Rackets

The Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar has launched a crackdown on sex trafficking disguised as spa centers and salons, following a bust at a salon near Ravi Talkies. DCP Pinak Mishra highlighted the government’s commitment to eradicating these illegal activities, directing police stations to conduct raids. An FIR was filed after a minor was forced into a spa and assaulted, leading to two arrests.

In a recent raid on ‘Diamond Salon and Spa,’ police rescued two women and found incriminating evidence. Activist Suchismita Prusty called for stricter checks on salon registrations to prevent exploitation under the guise of employment.