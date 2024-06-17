OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Rahul Gandhi will keep the Raebareli seat and vacate Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Wayanad

By OdAdmin

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says “Rahul Gandhi won from 2 LS seats but as per the law he has to vacate one seat. Rahul Gandhi will keep the Raebareli seat and vacate Wayanad Lok Sabha seat..”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, “I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad and I will not let them feel his (Rahul Gandhi’s) absence. I will work hard and I will try my best to make everyone happy and be a good representative. I have a very old relationship with Raebareli and Amethi and it cannot be broken. I will also help my brother in Raebareli. We will both be present in Raebareli and Wayanad.”

