Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Over Exam System Issues

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, criticized Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, stating, “It is obvious to the whole country that there is a very serious problem in our examination system, not just in NEET but in all major examinations. The minister has blamed everybody except himself. I don’t even think he understands the fundamentals of what is going on.”

In response to opposition allegations about the NEET exam issue and paper leaks, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “There is no evidence of paper leaks in the last 7 years. This NEET matter is currently before the Supreme Court. Only one incident of anomalies was found around Patna, and action has been taken.