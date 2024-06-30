Barbados: Rahul Dravid’s tenure as India head coach, which got a glorious closure with the T20 World Cup triumph here, will remain a case study on how to be stately and understated at the same time in modern-day cricket coaching.

Not only it was the last gig for Rahul Dravid as the team’s head coach, but his life also came full circle after 14 years. Back in 2007, the Indian team led by him suffered a humiliating exit from the ODI World Cup in West Indies which led to a major change in leadership. The responsibility was given to MS Dhoni who led a bunch of youngsters to victory in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

14 years later, Dravid was back in the Caribbean as the coach of the Indian team that was looking to end the decade-long drought of an ICC trophy. Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, the team gave Dravid the best-ever parting gift; the T20 World Cup.

Back in 2011, the members of MS Dhoni’s team lifted Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders after winning the fifty-over World Cup on home soil. As Dravid’s tenure as India’s coach ended with a T20 world title, Rohit Sharma’s boys not only lifted him but also tossed him up in the air.