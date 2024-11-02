BerhampurCrime InvestigationOdisha

Ragging Scandal at MKCG Medical College: Five Students Permanently Expelled from Hostel

By Odisha Diary bureau

Five senior students at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur have been permanently expelled from the hostel for ragging juniors. This decision follows an investigation by the anti-ragging committee and includes a ban on scholarships and other benefits.

Previously, these students had been barred from campus for six months. Recent allegations from second-year students include physical abuse and coercion into humiliating acts. First-year students, after moving to new hostels, reported increased harassment, leading them to contact the National Medical Commission and the anti-ragging committee due to serious complaints of mental and physical torture.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.