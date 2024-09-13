Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Laver Cup; Cites Need to Support Team Europe

Former world No.1 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Laver Cup in Berlin next week. Nadal expressed disappointment on social media, stating that he needs to support Team Europe by stepping aside for other players who can help the team. He mentioned his anticipation for the event and his emotional connection to it, especially with Björn Borg in his final year as captain. Nadal, who had planned to compete in Berlin as his first event of 2024 after the Paris Olympics, will miss his fourth Laver Cup appearance. He has a 12-7 match record this season and last played at the Paris Olympics.