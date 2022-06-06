Rafael Nadal wins French Open title beating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0

Paris: In French Open tennis, Spaniard Rafael Nadal has won the 14th singles title of the tournament beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final. With this victory, 36-year-old Nadal has become the oldest champion at Roland Garros. It is his 22nd Grand Slam title.

In women’s singles, World Number One Tennis player Iga Swiatek clinched this year’s title by beating US teenager Coco Gauf in Paris last evening. The 21-year-old polish player won her second Grand Slam title in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 over Gauff who was making her first final appearance at the clay-court Slam.