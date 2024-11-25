Radisson Hotel Group Debuts Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand in Odisha and Maharashtra

Radisson Hotel Group announces the signing of Park Inn & Suites by Radisson in Puri, Odisha and Nashik, Maharashtra. This represents the Group’s second hotel in Odisha and the twelfth in Maharashtra and the debut of the Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand in both locations. These signings align with Radisson Hotel Group’s long-term vision of expanding into high-demand destinations across India that blend cultural significance with strong commercial activity.

Scheduled to open in Q2 2025, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson Puri will feature 62 elegantly designed rooms, tailored to meet the diverse needs of its guests. Seamlessly blending modern hospitality with the spiritual essence of the region, the hotel is set to provide an enriching experience. Guests will enjoy inviting amenities, including a relaxing swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, and contemporary interiors that harmonize tradition with modern comfort. The hotel is being developed by M/s. Prabhukrupa Estates and Properties, a renowned business group based in Puri.

Strategically situated in the heart of Puri, the hotel will be easily accessible, located just a 1-hour drive from Bhubaneswar Airport and 3 mins from Puri railway station, while offering smooth connectivity via National Highway 316. Its prime location, adjacent to the sacred Jagannath Temple and within the Krishna pilgrimage circuit, attracts millions of pilgrims each year. With the growing demand for spiritual tourism in India, Puri has emerged as a sought-after destination for both domestic and international travelers seeking spiritual and emotional rejuvenation.

Scheduled to open in Q4 2026, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson Nashik will feature 55 well-appointed rooms. The hotel will offer guests modern comforts and amenities including a swimming pool, gym, and elegant interiors. Whether for leisure or business, the hotel aims to deliver a refined and memorable stay for every traveler. The hotel is being developed by TCP Hospitality LLP, a renowned business group based in Nashik.

Situated at a prime location in the heart of Nashik, the hotel will be conveniently accessible from popular attractions like Sula Vineyard, Kalaram Temple, and Trimbakeshwar Temple. With its unique blend of spiritual significance and wine tourism, Nashik has become a sought-after destination for travelers seeking both cultural enrichment and leisure, drawing visitors from across India and beyond.

“We are thrilled to announce the signing of Park Inn & Suites by Radisson in Puri and in Nashik. Given Puri’s immense spiritual significance and the rising demand for spiritual tourism, it is an essential destination for our expansion. Nashik, on the other hand, has a unique appeal which cuts across tourists visiting its elegant vineyards, pilgrims who arrive for the many temples, including the famous Trimbakeshwar Temple, and business travelers having interest in the thriving MIDC hub. This is what makes it a strategic destination for growth for us. Our Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand, which is designed to cater to the diverse needs of all such different travelers, will complement these cities’ welcoming character,” said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia.

“As part of our ongoing strategy to strengthen Radisson Hotel Group’s footprint across India, we are pleased to announce our expansions in both Nashik and Puri. Nashik, with its rising prominence as a business, cultural and spiritual hub, and Puri, a long-established spiritual destination in Eastern India, represent the kind of diverse locations where we see great opportunity. Our focus is on creating hotels that align with the evolving preferences of the travelers, and these developments will play a key role in further establishing our presence in both Maharashtra and Odisha, states that are poised for strong tourism growth. said Davashish Srivastava, Senior Director of Development, Radisson Hotel Group (South Asia)

Both these signings are part of the agreement between Radisson Hotel Group and Treebo Hospitality Ventures (THV) under which THV will add 150 properties under the Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand over the 10-year partnership period. As the two companies continue their partnership, this signing exemplifies their shared vision of expanding into tier II and III cities, creating exceptional hospitality experiences that resonate with the spiritual and emotional needs of travelers.

Jitendra Patra, Director of M/s. Prabhukrupa Estates and Properties, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Radisson Hotel Group and THV for this upcoming hotel in Puri. Radisson Hotel Group is a highly respected hospitality group with a 25-year-old legacy in India and THV brings agility, innovation, and extensive market knowledge in the upcoming mid-market segment of the industry. We couldn’t have asked for better partners in this journey.”

Mohan Pawar, Director of TCP Hospitality LLP, commented, “We are excited to partner with Radisson Hotel Group and THV for this upcoming hotel in Nashik. We are glad that a large and renowned group like Radisson Hotel Group has recognized the potential of tier II destinations like Nashik and the need to offer affordable, high quality accommodation options to travelers in such cities. We are committed to setting up a world-class hotel that does justice to the Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand and to the potential of the city.”

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with over 194 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR, while over 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. With hotels in over 114 destinations across India, Radisson Hotel Group has properties located within a 4-hour drive of each other. The Group has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.