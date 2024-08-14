Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida’s ‘Made In India’ Wins Big at Travel + Leisure Delicious Dining Awards 2024

Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida is thrilled to announce that its acclaimed restaurant, ‘Made In India’, has been honored with the prestigious title of “Best Contemporary Indian Restaurant” at the prestigious 5th edition of the T+L Delicious Dining Awards 2024. This accolade underscores the restaurant’s commitment to offering an exceptional dining experience that redefines modern Indian cuisine. Travel + Leisure recently celebrated the fifth annual Delicious Dining Awards at a gala evening at Le Méridien New Delhi. This year’s edition, aptly themed “Food Is Art,” celebrated culinary creativity, making Made in India’s win even more significant.

Made in India at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida, reimagines traditional Indian dishes with a modern twist. Here, classic recipes are elevated with innovative techniques and presented in a stylish, contemporary way.

Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director of MBD Group, added, “Winning the T+L Delicious Dining Award for Best Contemporary Indian Restaurant is a significant achievement for us. It reflects our commitment to excellence and our passion for celebrating India’s rich culinary heritage through a contemporary lens. I congratulate the team on this esteemed honor.”

Ms. Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, Joint Managing Director of MBD Group expressed her excitement about the award, stating, “We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition for Made In India. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented culinary team, who continually strive to create innovative and memorable dining experiences. Our vision has always been to blend tradition with modernity, and this award validates that we are on the right path. Congratulations to the entire team”