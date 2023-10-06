Radico Khaitan debuts in Lloyd DGC League 2023; Partners with the league and with the ‘Royal Ranthambore Athletic Drive’ team

New Delhi : Radico Khaitan, a leading Indian IMFL company, is all set to raise the spirit in the third edition of the prestigious Lloyd Delhi Golf Club League, serving as the patron of one of the teams participating in the league and as an official ‘powered by’ partner at the league from October 12 to November 4.

Radico Khaitan has joined forces with a prominent fitness and fashion brand, Athletic Drive, to partner with the team ‘Royal Ranthambore Athletic Drive’ in the highly anticipated third edition of the esteemed Lloyd Delhi Golf Club League powered by Radico Khaitan which will feature a total of 22 teams. The ‘Royal Ranthambore Athletic Drive’ team is a proficient group of 21 players, with two proficient female athletes, Poonam Beesla, who is an avid golfer and a keen member of the ladies section, and Netra Suri, a young golf enthusiast. The team includes some of the most talented golfers in the city, including Girish Virk, the Captain who is one of India’s leading golfers, along with Puneet Matta; Sanjay Date, Manjit Singh, Former President of DGC; Karan Atwal, Junior National Champion who represented India several times on international level; Aditya Singh Judge, a businessman born in the family of golf enthusiasts; Navjeet Sobti; Ashish Kashyap, new entrant in the league; and Ranjit Chowdhry, a brilliant ball-striker; to name a few. The team is also supported by a proficient coaching staff, consisting of four members.

Being a golf enthusiast himself, Mr. Amar Sinha, the Chief Operating Officer of Radico Khaitan, sees the company’s participation in the Lloyd Delhi Golf Club League powered by Radico Khaitan as a testament to the regal spirit of their brand. He underscores this sentiment stating, “Taking cues from our successful partnerships with golf tournaments earlier, we are excited to announce our association with the forthcoming edition of the Lloyd Delhi Golf Club League as a ‘Powered By’ partner and partner of one of the teams. Royal Ranthambore will continue to patronize the sport of golf and team Royal Ranthambore Athletic Drive in the times to come”

Mr. Sinha added that “The Lloyd Delhi Golf Club League powered by Radico Khaitan is an impeccable platform to offer Radico’s premium products that embody opulence and regality in a manner akin to Golf.”

Furthermore, he firmly believes that Golf provides an outstanding avenue for professionals to engage in business networking and foster relationships beyond the confines of the workplace.

The League features 22 teams: The A-Team, Sterling Swingers, Baale Golf, Eagles & Birdies, Christie’s Golf, SwingKKings, Shiva, Bajaj Foundation, Tee Birds, The Pioneers, MMG Coca-Cola, 24 Secure Lions, TEEm EDC, Royal Ranthambore Athletic Drive, Deutsche Motoren, Birdie Machine, Ardee Masters, Bliss Golfers, B i Luxury, Bharat Strikers, Golf Code, and Dayal Opticals.

Building on the resounding success of its first two editions, the Lloyd Delhi Golf Club League is poised to captivate golf enthusiasts and spectators alike once again. The forthcoming edition will showcase an impressive schedule of 15 match days, totalling 406 matches, with active participation from 462 golfers organized into 22 teams.

Delhi Golf Club, known as the MECCA of Indian Golf, started this league in 2021 with 18 teams, each comprising 18 players alongside a dedicated mentor and coach for every team. The League is basically a Team Championship played in the simple “Four-ball better-ball Matchplay” Format. It encompasses two main stages: The Round Robin stage and the Knock-out stage. During the round-robin stage, four groups are formed, and the leading two teams from each group proceed onward to the Knock-out stage.