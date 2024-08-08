R K SWAMY Ltd Q1 FY ’25 results – Revenue from Operations up 11.4% versus year ago

Mumbai: R K Swamy Limited, a leading Integrated Marketing Services provider, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights:

Consolidated Revenue from Operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was Rs. 68.37 crores, up 11.4% compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated Gross margins defined as Revenue from Operations less Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was higher by 6.4% compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated PBT for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was Rs 3.09 crores, up 3.5x from a small base in the corresponding period a year ago.

Consolidated PAT for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was Rs 2.18 crores, a three-fold increase from a small base in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

(Rs. in lakhs)

R K SWAMY Ltd – Consolidated Financials Particulars Q1 FY 2025 Q1 FY 2024* Growth % Revenue from Operations 6837 6135 11% Operating Expenses 2173 1753 Gross Margin 4664 4382 6% Total Income 7149 6197 15% EBITDA 703 553 27% EBITDA % 9.8% 8.9% Profit before Tax 309 69 348% PBT margin % 4.3% 1.1% Profit after Tax 218 52 319% Profit after Tax margin % 3.0% 0.8%

*Numbers for Q1-2024 are neither audited nor reviewed by statutory auditors

Commenting on the results, Shekar Swamy, Managing Director & Group CEO, R K Swamy Limited said: “We are focused on winning a few large new engagements, in addition to the strong stable roster of clients we serve. We are investing in further building our three major disciplines viz., Integrated Marketing Communications, Full Service Market Research and Customer Data Analytics & Marketing Technology. All three are growing.”

Rajeev Newar, Group CFO, R K Swamy Limited added: “The first quarter of the fiscal year is usually a muted quarter, as annual budgets get finalised. Our performance, and marketing spend, is skewed towards the latter half of the year. While our first quarter profits show healthy growth versus the same period year ago, it should be noted that the growth is against a relatively low base last year.”