R.K. Singh , Tirath Singh Rawat inaugurates UG cabling project at Kumbh area in Haridwar as part of ‘Bharat ka Amrut Mahotsav’

New Delhi: Shri R. K. Singh, Minister of State (IC) Power and New & Renewable Energy along with Shri Tirath Singh Rawat, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Uttarakhand today inaugurated the underground cabling project at the Kumbh area in Haridwar through video conferencing.

The project is implemented under the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) and is commissioned by Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited.

The inauguration ceremony which is a part of ‘Bharat ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations marks 75 years of India’s independence.

The event was graced by Shri Madan Kaushik, MLA, Haridwar, Smt Radhika Jha, Secretary, Department of Energy and Renewable Energy, Uttarakhand, Shri R.S. Dhillon, CMD- PFC Ltd (through Video Conferencing) and Shri Neeraj Khairwal, MD- UPCL along with officials from state government of Uttarakhand and Ministry of Power.

Power Finance Corporation which is the nodal agency for the project, has sanctioned Rs 381.35 crore for the for the UG cabling project in Haridwar under IPDS.

The up-gradation project will help in providing uninterrupted electricity to the consumers in the region and will put an end to the disruptions in the power supply caused due to heavy rains and wind.

The completion of the project will not only reduce the risk of accidents caused due to loose wires & will also help in the beautification of the commercial areas around the region. The project will also lessen the traffic pressure as road widening work can be executed with the cables completely being laid underground.