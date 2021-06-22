R. K. Singh , Minister of State (I/C) for Power and New & Renewable Energy calls for innovative ways of expanding energy access

New Delhi: Minister of State (I/C) for Power and New and Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship , Shri R K Singh said today that India’s energy access and energy transition stories have multiple lessons and learnings, which can benefit other countries in advancing their energy goals and undertaking effective climate action. The UN High level Dialogue on Energy 2021 presents India with an opportunity to share these experiences with the entire world. He was addressing the media today at a virtual curtain raiser press conference on ” India’s role as global champion for the Energy Transition theme of the UN High Level Dialogue on Energy 2021″.

Shri R K Singh said that with just about ten years left for the global target for ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all (Sustainable Development Goal (SDG- 7), there is need for strong political commitments, and innovative ways of expanding energy access, promoting Renewable Energy and increasing energy efficiency.

The Minister called on all other countries, especially those in positions of privilege to work ambitiously to support a global energy transition that is just, inclusive, and equitable.

Shri Singh informed that India will finalize its energy compacts going forward based on its target of 450 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030, focusing on solar, wind and bio-energy; storage systems, green hydrogen and international cooperation through the International Solar Alliance. He gave an overview of the nature of the Energy Compacts being prepared by India. One of the key outcomes of the High Level Dialogue on Energy 2021 will be ‘Energy Compacts’. Energy Compacts are voluntary commitments from Member States and non-state actors like companies, regional/local governments, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and others. These stakeholders commit to an Energy Compact that includes the specific actions they commit to take to support progress on SDG-7.

Welcoming the convening of the dialogue by the UN Secretary General in September 2021 in New York , the Minister gave an overview of the activities already undertaken by India in its role of a Global Champion and the activities planned for the future, as part of its global advocacy efforts to promote the Energy Transition theme for the Dialogue.

As part of the preparatory process for the Dialogue in September, India is part of some key events. India will co-host the Ministerial Thematic Forum for Energy Transition on June 23, 2021 along with other Global Champions for the theme. India is hosting an event on “Accelerating Citizen Centric Energy Transition” on June 24, 2021 at 21:00 Hrs IST, on the side-lines of the Ministerial Forums. India will be organizing a webinar on “Women in Renewable Energy and Sustainability” in collaboration with the International Solar Alliance on July 7, 2021. India is also planning other important events closer to the Dialogue.The media was also apprised of ISA’s sphere of activities spanning all the five themes for the Dialogue and the support it is providing to various countries in their climate action goals. The membership of International Solar Alliance, is now open to all UN member states.