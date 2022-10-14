R.K Singh inaugrates Conference of Power and Renewable Energy Ministers of State/ UTs

New Delhi : The conference of Power and Renewable Energy Ministers of State/ UTs is being held during 14th – 15th October, 2022 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The Inaugural session was chaired by Shri R.K. Singh , Union Minister of Power and NRE. Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State of Power was also present. The event was also attended by Deputy CM/ Power/ NRE Ministers along with Principal Secretaries of States and UTs.

Shri R.K Singh highlighted the achievements made in the recent years in power sector in terms of surplus generation capacity, development of national grid, universal access to all households and improved supply to rural areas and congratulated all the dignitaries for their objective support and contribution.

It was highlighted that for the last 4-5 months, the demand for electricity has been growing at about 11%. But the government have managed to meet the demand, even at a time when there is a global energy crisis. Coal prices have increased internationally but we have managed to keep electricity prices under control.

It was informed that India is the only major economy whose actions are in line with limiting global temperature rise to sub 2 degree. India’s per capita emissions are only 1/3rd of the world’s average, however the developed countries are at 3-5 times the world’s average.

Shri Singh highlighted that we have achieved universal access to electricity, however existing challenges like continuous availability of 24×7 quality power, cyber security of the national grid, renewable energy integration etc. need to be addressed through policy action and through collaboration and cooperation with all stakeholders.

It was emphasized that our demand is set to double by 2030, for which huge capacities will be required to be added, which in turn will require huge capital investments. Capital investments would also be required for modernizing the power systems and promoting new technologies like Green Hydrogen, Storage, Offshore wind etc. to help India achieve its energy transition trajectory. To this end, it is absolutely imperative that the DISCOMS across the country follow prudent and sustainable financial practices to ensure that they are viable.

The Union Power and NRE Minister sought the cooperation from the States in achieving the ambitious goals that are set before the power sector.

The report on performance of Power Utilities was also released today.