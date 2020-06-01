R K Chaturvedi Assumes Charge as Secretary,Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals

New Delhi: Shri R K Chaturvedi, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has assumed charge today as Secretary in the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers,Govt.of India. Before being appointed as Secretary, he was serving as an Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Culture. He has worked as Chairman of CBSE and as DG in the National Skill Development Authority-NSDA.

Shri Chaturvedi has replaced Shri P. Raghavendra Rao who superannuated on 31st May, 2020.

Related

comments